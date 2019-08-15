Surprise Neighbors: Parks & Rec to offer toddler program

The City of Surprise Parks & Recreation Department is offering a session of Tot Time from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, starting Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Thursday, May 14.

Program registration is currently underway. Non-residents will be able to register starting Thursday, Aug. 15. This state licensed program provides educational and recreational opportunities for children between the ages of 3 to 5 and focuses on kindergarten preparedness.

Daily activities include circle time, arts and crafts, educational centers, gym time, snacks, field trips and more.

Tot Time is offered at Sierra Montana Recreation Center, 14861 N. Spring Lane, and Countryside Recreation Center, 15038 N. Parkview Place.

Space is limited and is first-come, first-served.

Go to surpriseaz.gov/recreation, or call the Parks & Recreation office at 623-222-2000.

Cars seats available at Surprise Fire-Medical Dept. clinics

Surprise Fire-Medical Department has car seats available for families in need at their upcoming car seat clinics at Fire House 303, 15440 N. Cotton Lane. Appointments are required and children must be present to be fitted in a car seat. The department offers free inspections every first and third Tuesday and third Saturday of every month at Fire House 303. Call 623-222-5000 to make an appointment.

Benevilla receives grant for home services program

Benevilla, 16752 N. Greasewood St., recently received a $2,500 grant from Tempe construction company Sundt Construction, 2620 S. 55th St., to go towards Benevilla’s Home Services Program that helps provide supportive services to homebound adults and adults with disabilities such as grocery shopping assistance, visitations and assisted transportation to medical appointments. Call 623-584-4999.