Surprise Neighbors: Parks and Rec to host summer team field trips

The City of Surprise Parks and Recreation Department will host summer field trips for teens ages 11 through 17.

This summer’s trip lineup includes Main Event on Thursday, June 13; Urban Air Adventure Park on Wednesday, June 26; Jakes Unlimited on Friday, July 5; Great Skate on Thursday, July 11; Big Surf on Friday, July 19; and Medieval Times on Thursday, July 25.

For the Main Event field trip, permission slips must be filled out prior to attending the trip.

The cost is $22 for residents. Meet at Sierra Montana Recreation Center, 14861 N. Spring Lane at 9:45 a.m.

Spots are limited.

Register now at https://bit.ly/2VU50w0.

Library hosts Sunday book club

The Northwest Regional Library is hosting a Sunday book club meeting 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16 at State 48 Brewery 13823 W. Bell Road.

Kick back at State 48 Brewery and chat about your favorite books. Look for the table with the library logo.

Registration not required but appreciated on the library calendar

City of El Mirage holding classes on nutrition

The City of El Mirage and the University of Arizona, Maricopa County Cooperative Extension are offering free nutrition classes for residents throughout the summer.

The series of six classes continue Wednesdays June 12 and June 19.

Sessions will be at the El Mirage Senior Center, 14010 N. El Mirage Road.

For information, or to register for these free classes, contact Autumn Grooms at agrooms@elmirageaz.gov, or call 623-876-2973.

Light refreshments will be provided.

CPR, first aid certification classes open

The Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting four CPR-AED-First Aid Certification classes through August.

The two-year certification class costs $40.

The next ones are Saturday, June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17.

The classes will be held in the Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce – Conference Room, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza.