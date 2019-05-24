Surprise Neighbors: City pool to host Itty Bitty beach party

Grab your suit, towel, and sunscreen and come to the Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 23 for the center’s annual Itty Bitty Beach Party.

There will be games, crafts, prizes and a special mermaid appearance.

The event is for ages 6 years and younger.

Tickets are $5 for residents and $8 for non-residents.

Surprise YoungLife trip to Lost Canyon

Surprise YoungLife will venture to Lost Canyon for a week-long retreat.

Members can pay a $50 deposit to reserve a spot and make camp payments online at bit.ly/SurpriseCampPayment.

Members must also complete the health form online at apps.younglife.org/hcform. The area number is AZ166.

Call or text Jana McDonald at 623-312-5677 for questions or information.

Enrollment for summer teen tennis programs now open

Enrollment for the Surprise summer youth and teen tennis programs is now open.

Weekly summer tennis camps for youth and teens, ages 7 to 18, begin on Monday, June 3 at the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex, 14469 W. Paradise Lane.

Classes meet from 8 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday. All skill levels are welcome. Players will be grouped by level and will receive fun and informative instruction from highly qualified teaching staff.

Evening classes are also available for youth and teens, ages 4 to 18. Programs currently enrolling include 6 and Under, 10 & Under, 12 & Under, Challengers and Futures.

Students who enroll in Surprise tennis programs receive complimentary walk-on court time, ball basket rental and demo racket use during their program session.

For a complete list of upcoming classes and tennis leagues, visit www.surpriseaz.gov/tennis, or contact the Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex at 623-222-2400.

Adult program registration still available

Registration is now open for adult summer tennis programs at the Tennis Complex.

Options include a new Adult Quickstart class on Tuesday mornings. Plus, the 11-week Surprise Tennis University Summer Session runs from Tuesday, June 4 to Tuesday, Aug. 14. Wednesday evenings is the Surprise Tennis University 2.0 program.

To register for an adult tennis class, log on to bit.ly/SurpriseAdultTennis, or contact the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex at 623-222-2400.

Blood Drive set for May 23 at City Hall

The City of Surprise’s Fire-Medical Department is gearing up for its next blood drive, set for Thursday, May 23 at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Blood donations will be taken between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room.

Contact Julie Moore at 623-222-5000, or www.BloodHero.com.

CPR, first aid certification classes open

The Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting four CPR-AED-First Aid Certification classes through August.

The two-year certification class costs $40.

The next ones are Saturday, June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17.

The classes will be held in the Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce – Conference Room, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza.