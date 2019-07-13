Surprise curates WaterWise workshop series for water use education

The City of Surprise is offering a landscaping workshop to educate residents on outdoor water use 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Surprise Gate Way Training Center, 13659 W. Cactus Road.

The lesson for this workshop is “Drab to Fab.” In Arizona, 70% of residential water use occurs outdoors and this workshop is designed to help residents balance their water use.

The class is free for residents and non-residents.

Email conservewater@surpriseaz.gov.

City to host babysitting safety class

The City of Surprise, in conjunction with the American Safety and Health Institute, is hosting a child and babysitting safety training class at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Sierra Montana Recreation Center, 14861 N. Spring Lane. The class is geared towards teens and young adults ages 11 through 16 who are interested in a babysitting business or who have responsibility for younger family members. Course topics include: babysitting business basics, safety on the job, caring for kids and their basic needs, handwashing and hygeine, food preparation, playtime, managing challenging behavior, recognizing a problem and getting help. Students will receive a workbook and a two-year certificate upon completion. The costs $60 for residents and $80 for non-residents. Call Recreation Coordinator Stacy Cieszynski at 623-222-2268.

Benevilla to participate in online giving event for seniors

Benevilla, 16752 N. Greasewood St., is participating in the fourth annual GIVE65 Event through Thursday, July 11. The purpose of the 65-hour online giving event, which is a program of Home Instead Senior Care Foundation, is to help nonprofit organizations serving seniors raise funds online and increase awareness. This year, Benevilla is raising funds to support their Free Home Services program offered to the community. Benevilla will match donators’ funds up to $5,000. Visit benevilla.org.

CPR, first aid certification classes open

The Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting four CPR-AED-First Aid Certification classes through August. The two-year certification class costs $40. The next ones are Saturdays, July 20 and Aug. 17. The classes will be held in the Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce — Conference Room, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza.