Surprise Community: Public getting looks at City Center plans

Mayor Skip Hall and District 5 City Councilman David Sanders are hosting a public look at the Surprise City Center Master Plan at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Residents can give input on development the land’s owners, Surprise Center Development Company, have proposed for the site. Scott Phillips of SCDC will be on hand to answer questions.

Mr. Phillips first unveiled plans for the City Center land, which includes a walkable stream and pedestrian-friendly streets, at a City Council Work Session in June.

City Center plans will also be the highlight of Vice Mayor Roland Winters’s regular monthly meetings for District 1 residents.

It takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 at The Retreat Center at Arizona Traditions, 18250 W. Weathersby Drive.

Mr. Winters hosts the meetings for residents in his district on the second Friday of every month.

Final week for daily swimming at city pools

The two Surprise pools are only open for weekend swimming with school back in session. The Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave., is now under fall hours from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, Sept. 29. The Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St., is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends throughout the resst of the month. Call 623-222-2500 for the Aquatic Center or 623-222-2530 for Hollyhock.