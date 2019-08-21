Surprise Community: HOA Academy opened up for another round

Registration is now open for a new round of the City of Surprise’s HOA Academy.

The class runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the following Wednesday nights: Oct. 16, 23 and 30 and Nov. 6 and 13 at the Public Safety Building Auditorium, 14250 W. Statler Plaza.

The Academy will provide expert information for HOA residents, board members and managers. Topics include contracts, fiduciary duty, covenants, CC&Rs, enforcement and code compliance.

Residents who want to learn more about living in an HOA community, serving on an HOA board or who just want more information about laws that govern HOAs, are encouraged to attend.

Download the registration form at surpriseaz.gov/HOAacademy. Registration closes Oct. 4.

Surprise to host free session on landscaping

The City of Surprise water department is kicking off the planting season with a landscape makeover workshop for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Surprise Gateway Training Facility, 13659 W. Cactus Road. The workshop will cover how to get the most out of landscape renovation with step-by-step guidelines, tips on hiring landscape professionals and a special focus on rainwater harvesting retrofits. Register at secure.rec1.com/AZ/surprise-community-rec/catalog.

Final weekend of season for Hollyhock Pool

Sunday, Aug. 25 is the final day of the season for the Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St. The pool is open this weekend from noon to 4 p.m. The Surprise Acquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave., will remain open on weekends through September.

Quarterly meeting set for Parks and Rec

The Surprise Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission is staging a quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza. An agenda will be available at least 24 hours in advance at surpriseaz.gov.

Hayden set for another district meet-up

District 2 Councilmember Nancy Hayden is hosting one of her bi-monthly district meetings at 6:30 on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Sun City Grand Palm Room, 19726 N. Remington Drive. Ms. Hayden hosts the meetings for residents in her district on the second Wednesdays and fourth Tuesdays of every month.

Spirit volleyball tips off season vs. Mesa school

The OUAZ women’s volleyball season gets underway Wednesday, Aug. 21 when Benedictine Mesa visits for a 7 p.m. match at Willow Canyon High School, 17901 W. Lundberg St. The Spirt (17-14 in 2018) will then return to practice for more than two weeks before hosting Westmont and The Master’s in early September.

Final regular Arizona League game Aug. 26

The Surprise Royals will host the AZL Brewers on Tuesday, Aug. 26 in the final regular season Arizona League game in Surprise. The AZL Rangers, the other team playing in Surprise, won the first half of the season and will play in the AZL playoffs against the second half winner next week.