Surprise Business: AZ TechCelerator hosts blogging workshop

AZ TechCelerator, 12425 W. Bell Road, will hold a blogging workshop for small businesses 12 p.m. Thursday, July 25.

A blog is a website that contains online personal reflections and comments, often through the use of hyperlinks, videos, and photographs provided by individual or business.

Attendees will learn about content marketing strategies to build trust and authority with search engines and consumers.

Visit aztechcelerator.com.

Physical therapy clinic to hold free back pain and sciatica workshop

Vital Care Physical Therapy, 14545 W. Grand Ave., is holding a back pain and sciatica workshop 10 a.m. Aug. 10. Sciatica refers to pain along the path of the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back and down each leg. The workshop is for residents who experience back pain when standing or walking, pain when driving or sitting for long periods of time, experience pain, tingling or numbness in their butt, leg or groin or simply cannot find relief for the pain. To register, call 623-544-0300.

City curates WaterWise Surprise workshop series to educate on water use

The City of Surprise is offering a landscaping workshop to educate residents on outdoor water use 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Surprise Gate Way Training Center, 13659 W. Cactus Road. The lesson for this workshop is “Drab to Fab.” In Arizona, 70% of residential water use occurs outdoors and this workshop is designed to help residents balance their water use. The class is free for residents and non-residents. Email conservewater@surpriseaz.gov.

City to host babysitting safety class

The City of Surprise, in conjunction with the American Safety and Health Institute, is hosting a child and babysitting safety training class at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Sierra Montana Recreation Center, 14861 N. Spring Lane. The class is geared towards teens and young adults ages 11 through 16 who are interested in a babysitting business or who have responsibility for younger family members. Course topics include: babysitting business basics, safety on the job, caring for kids and their basic needs, handwashing and hygeine, food preparation, playtime, managing challenging behavior, recognizing a problem and getting help. Students will receive a workbook and a two-year certificate upon completion. The costs $60 for residents and $80 for non-residents. Call Recreation Coordinator Stacy Cieszynski at 623-222-2268.

CPR, first aid certification classes open

The Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting four CPR-AED-First Aid Certification classes through August. The two-year certification class costs $40. The next ones are Saturdays, July 20 and Aug. 17. The classes will be held in the Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce — Conference Room, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza.