Surprise awards $110,000 in grants

Surprise awarded a handful of grants Aug. 6 through its Surprise Community Outreach and Neighborhood Grant programs.

The city awarded a total of $110,000 to 27 local non-profit and neighborhood groups that applied for the money.

Northwest Valley Connect, which provides transportation options to residents in Surprise and the surrounding communities, and St. Vincent de Paul were awarded $10,000 each in the Surprise Community Outreach program.

A New Leaf was awarded $7,500, while Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest was granted $7,200.

Grants of $5,000 were awarded to Benevilla, Cancer Support Community Arizona, One Step Beyond, Helping Families In Need, Teen Lifeline and the 6th Annual Taste of Surprise for the Rotary Club of Surprise.

Other Community Outreach Grant recipients include: Chance Shelter of Surprise ($4,000), HART Pantry ($4,000), Chicanos Por La Causa ($3,000), Youngtown Community Fund ($3,000), LAUNCH TEAM Robotics ($2,700), Special Olympics Arizona ($2,600), Calvary Chapel FourteenSix ($2,500), Radiant Church ($2,500), Science the Earth ($2,500), Stage Left Productions ($2,500), Stepping Up for Seniors ($2,000), West Valley Arts Council ($2,000) and West Valley Symphony ($2,000).

In the Neighborhood Grant program, awards went to Legacy Parc North ($3,500), the Original Town Site ($2,700), Sarah Ann Ranch ($2,500) and the Veterans Commemorative Plaza ($1,300).