Softball field completed

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Work was completed for the Liberty Softball Field at the Kuentz Recreation Center, 14400 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

The field was closed during renovation and will reopen Saturday, June 8.

The project, which began in April, replaced the turf field and cantilever shade canopy. The $124,000 for the project was raised by the Softball Club.

Liberty Field is home to the Sun City West Softball Club which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2019.

The club participates in the Sun Cities Senior Softball League that has more than 30 senior slow-pitch teams that play at three different levels. One league is for players who are all 70 or older. The club also has women’s, coed and green teams for newcomers to be evaluated and assigned.

Visit www.azsrsoftball.com.