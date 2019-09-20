Smith’s Local Farmers Market is back in north Peoria for its second season

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

Smith’s Local Farmers Markets is going into its second year at the Village in Vistancia, offering fresh produce and other various items.

And if its first year is any indication, a sophomore slump won’t be in the cards.

The market will re-open Oct. 6 and continue every first Sunday of the month through May 3, 2020, in the Mountain Vista Club parking lot, 29701 N Sunrise Point.

Owner Christian Smith said the market was huge hit in the community, attracting over 1,000 people at each farmer’s market last season.

He is expecting an increase in visitors this year, as marketing was extended to the Blackstone Community and Trilogy.

“Vistancia Mountain Club in north Peoria is a perfect location for a family-fun farmers market,” he said. “Vistancia has very limited access to organic produce and our markets will provide a wide range of organic, locally grown produce.”

More than 80 vendors are expected to offer organic, locally grown produce, non-gmo pastries, breads, jams, dog treats, keto pastries/breads, handmade arts, crafts and jewelry. He said the market will also feature live music, food trucks, trackless trains, petting zoo, face painting, children’s books store, tropical sno shaved ice and candy popcorn made on the spot.

“Farmer’s markets are important for communities and social gatherings and teaching people the importance of eating healthy,” Mr. Smith said. “The idea was to create a market that’s fun for the entire family.”

Philip Haldiman can be reached at 623-876-3697, phaldiman@newszap.com, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.

If you go

What: Farmers market in Vistancia

Where: Village At Vistancia, in the Mountain Vista Club parking lot, 29701 N Sunrise Point

When: First Sunday of each month, October-May 2020

Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

More info: Smiths Local Markets Facebook page, facebook.com/pg/Smithslocalfarmersmarkets