Sloan wants resident input at annual meeting

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Jim Sloan, Recreation Centers of Sun City West president, announced plans for the upcoming annual meeting, 9 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Palm Ridge Recreation Center, 13800 Deer Valley Road.

All residents are encouraged to attend this meeting.

The meeting will begin immediately after the regular board meeting held at the same site.

Mr. Sloan said there will be end of year reports from himself, and from Bill Schwind, RCSCW general manager.

A new addition this year will be tables set up at the back of the room which will be staffed by governing board members and staff to get input from residents on various topics.

The tables will be labeled for golf, CC&Rs, finance, clubs, community planning, new guest policy, short term rentals and community activities.

Mr. Sloan said the information given by residents would be used as input at the goal setting meeting for the new governing board members, 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the R.H. Johnson Recreation Center Social Hall, 19803 R. H. Johnson Boulevard.