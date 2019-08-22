Scammers impersonating MCSO employees

By Calbert Gillett

Special to Independent Newsmedia

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Officers warn residents of scammers posing as MCSO employees.

Sheriff’s officials received several calls from residents complaining of people posing as MCSO employees. The scammers tell residents they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty or unpaid fines. They are told immediate financial consequences must be made and instruct residents to withdraw cash, purchase money orders or gift cards and provide the callers with the card numbers.

The scammers reportedly even go so far as the tell residents to meet with them at the MCSO headquarters to collect payment. This tactic is used to get residents to believe they are MCSO employees.

The callers are referencing personal information obtained regarding MCSO staff members, including name, date of birth and phone number.

Sheriff’s officials reminded residents that MCSO personnel will never ask for money over the phone or request to meet in person to take someone’s money.

Those who receive an unusual phone call from a phone number they do not recognize and the caller is identifying themselves as MCSO staff are encouraged to never provide personal information to an unknown caller.

Residents who receive such calls are also urged to report the phone calls to MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477).

Editor’s Note: Mr. Gallett is an MCSO spokesman.