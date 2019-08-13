Salvation Army to provide West Valley heat relief stations

The latest Excessive Heat Warning in the Valley will see The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) activate heat relief stations throughout the West Valley Aug. 13-15, where anyone in need can go for indoor cooling and hydration:

Glendale

Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.

Valley of the Sun Korean Corps Community Center, 7238 N. 61st Ave.

Surprise

Sun Cities West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

Avondale

Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.

These heat relief stations will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each day Aug. 13-15 – and on any day the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning (such as if the current Excessive Heat Warning is extended beyond Aug. 15, for example).

Mobile hydration units will also be dispatched 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each day Aug. 13-15 to targeted portions of metro Phoenix that have been identified as areas with high homeless populations and encampments.

“One of the greatest needs we have is for volunteers to staff our heat relief stations to provide this life-saving aid,” Major David Yardley, Salvation Army Metro Phoenix program coordinator, stated.

Those interested in volunteering can call 602-267-4100. Visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org or text HEAT to 51555 to make a cash donation to help the effort.

The Salvation Army EDS has provided cooling and hydration for more than 12,100 people during Excessive Heat Warnings in the Valley this year and is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Heat Relief Regional Network, the goal of which is to provide resources for vulnerable people and help prevent heat-associated deaths.