RCSCW leaders gear up for year

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board members are gearing up for the new year after the summer recess.

Jim Sloan, governing board president, is starting his second year at the helm.

“I would say that his year will be a normalizing year,” Mr. Sloan said.

He cited many significant changes during the previous year, including the retirement and replacement of the general manager, recreation manager and filling the chief financial officer position twice. Mr. Sloan also cited revisit and change of the guest policy; assuming covenants, conditions and restrictions enforcement; and the community-wide space utilization effort.

“These all represent significant changes for our community,” Mr. Sloan said.

“In this coming year it is important that the board and staff stay the course to allow these changes to become the new normal for our community.”

Gerry Connor, governing board treasurer Budget and Finance

Committee chairman, was appointed to the board in May to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of board member Barbara Senefeld.

Mr. Connor said he sees two primary goals for his areas of responsibility.

First is the development of the capital budget and the annual financial plan. Second would be working with the new Chief Financial Officer Pete Finelli and others on the governing board regarding the adequacy of the RCSCW reserve fund.

“This is critical to ensure that we can maintain the high quality of our current facilities and have the money we need when we need it, to build for our community’s ever-changing future,” he said.

Jim Young has been on the RCSCW governing board since 2013 and agrees with Mr. Connor that the reserve fund study is critical.

The RCSCW took over enforcement of community CC&Rs from the Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West July 1, and Mr. Young is chairman of the new committee that oversees those efforts.

“The biggest challenge for the CC&R work is to get it right,” Mr. Sloan said, adding this will be done by staff with the watchful eye of the board.

Mr. Young also said better use of the facilities is another area that needs work.

Bob Carniero is starting his first term on the RCSCW governing board.

He was commander of the Sheriff’s Posse of Sun City West. Mr. Carniero will be chairman of the Properties Committee and said one of his goals is keeping Sun City West as a premier retirement community.

“We must be able to upkeep our current facilities as well as realizing that changing demographics should be met, but still realizing this is a retirement community with limited resources,” he said.

Donna Maloney is another new member of the governing board and will be chairwoman of the Chartered Clubs Committee. Ms. Maloney said her top two goals for the year include improving communication and support between clubs, committee and staff and supporting and promoting digital unification between clubs and the recreation centers staff.

Each of the five standing committee and three special committees meet monthly, with Budget and Finance scheduling two meetings each month. The complete schedule and meeting location can be found on the RCSCW website.

The governing board schedules two meeting each month. The workshop meeting is conducted 9 a.m. the second Friday of each month, and the regular board meeting is conducted 9 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month. These meetings are usually conducted in the lecture hall of the R.H. Johnson Recreation Center, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

Visit suncitywest.com.