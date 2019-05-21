Public hearings for Surprise annexations set for June

The City of Surprise has set public hearing dates concerning two controversial annexation cases in the city’s northern desert areas.

Residents will get their chances to speak out at upcoming Planning and Zoning and City Council meetings regarding rezoning for proposed annexed land that would pave the way the for Lone Mountain Ranch and Marisol Ranch, two developments planned for east of 163rd Avenue and north of Dixileta Drive.

The first concerns the possible rezoning of approximately 634 acres for Marisol Ranch, with the second covering 486 acres for Lone Mountain Ranch.

Two public meetings in June will take up both cases – the City Council meetings on Tuesday, June 4 and Tuesday, June 18. Additionally, the Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting on Thursday, June 6, will also tackle the cases.

All of those meeting start at 6 p.m. at Surprise City Hall Council Chambers, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

To see the full Public Notices on these cases, visit SurpriseAZ.gov/notices.

Anybody in the public is allowed to speak during public hearings. Written comments will also be accepted as part of the record.

Meeting agendas will be made available at least 24 hours prior to the public hearings at SurpriseAZ.gov/agendas.

Several residents spoke out May 7 against two pre-annexation agreements the city voted to enter with potential developers of the two projects. Those agreements would require the developers to improve 163rd Avenue along with any housing units.

Residents cite traffic, flooding, wildlife and other problems as reasons they are opposing more development in the north Surprise area.