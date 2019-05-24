Posse honors volunteers

News

The Sheriff’s Posse of Sun City West honored two volunteers for their years of service.

Ann Waldsmith, left, received recognition for ten years of service. Ms. Waldsmith has served in several leadership positions, including executive officer.

Carol Krohn was give a plaque commemorating her 20 years of volunteer service to the posse. Ms. Krohn operates the executive office. Myron Finegold, posse commander, said, “She is a Jack of all trades and has put up with every commander, including this one.”

The awards were presented at the monthly posse meeting, May 21.



