PORA elects new officers

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West has elected new officers for the 2019-20 year.

The elections took place in an executive session before the regular PORA board meeting at 1 p.m., Monday, June 17.

Ralph Johnson was elected president. Mr. Johnson is the current treasurer and will continue those duties for a period of time. Mr. Johnson said the new budget remains a “moving target,” saying several items still must be resolved before the new budget can be finalized. PORA bingo expenditures and the possibility of restarting adult education classes were two of the reasons he cited.

“PORA is proud of its history and rich heritage. We pledge you’ll see a huge effort to regain your trust,” Mr. Johnson stated in a news release issued following the board meeting.

The release also said PORA leaders would work harder to work together with other organizations in Sun City West.

Connie Scott, a former PORA executive director, was elected vice president, and Ken Tostoy was elected secretary.

Though it was not announced at the board meeting, PORA president Larry Woods confirmed Dr. Diane Cheney has resigned from the board for personal reasons.