Peoria council member’s choice: Denette Dunn

Peoria residents love their eating and drinking establishments, and this new series from the Peoria Independent spotlights the favorite eateries and places to drink of city council members located within their respective districts.

Councilwoman: Denette Dunn

District: Pine

Establishment: The Cabin, 9868 W. Northern Ave.

Food: I frequently dine at The Cabin and appreciate this neighborhood restaurant. They have great traditional American comfort food with Mexican Americana infused dishes. One of my favorite meals has to be the BLT sandwich and was featured in Sunset Magazine. They also have great appetizers and salads.

Surrounding amenities: The Cabin restaurant located in Park West, which has over 30 restaurants and shops to discover.

Giving back: It is a veteran-owned local family business and offers a 20% discount to veterans and first responders. The restaurant has a strong relationship with Luke Air-Force Base and has an annual charity drive for the families of our local military base.

Bonus: They have one of the largest patios in the West Valley, which is dog friendly. I encourage everyone to visit and try out this wonderful restaurant.