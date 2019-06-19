New rules reminders
Dottie Kostyo, Sun City West resident, reads the reminder sign at the Palm Ridge Recreation Center, 13800 Deer Valley road. Beginning July 1, a member must accompany guests at facilities, and members must also have a recent photo on their RCSCW membership card.
The emphasis on the rules is the result of guest and membership card misuse by temporary renters.
FeaturedguestsmembershipRCSCWsun city west
Comments
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.