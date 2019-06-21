New posse members

News

Rich DeMeyer, left, Sheriff’s Posse of Sun City West executive officer, swore in three new members of the Sun City West Posse June 18. New members, from left, Pam Greiner, Sheila Duke and James Emery.

The new members are part of the Sun City West Posse which was formed when Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone stopped all posse activities while some investigations took place.

Nearby communities of Sun City and Westbrook Village disbanded their posse affiliation with the MCSO and formed separate organizations.

Sun City West currently operates with the two posse organizations performing the same duties, but the two are not on the street simultaneously.



