New CCandR committee to meet

Weeds, dropped fruit from trees and parked vehicles are the most common CC&R complaints .
By Roger Ball
Independent Newsmedia

The newly formed Recreation Centers of Sun City West special committee to deal with covenants, conditions and restrictions will conduct its first meeting 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the governing board conference room in the R.H. Johnson Recreation Center, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

The committee is a special one to help in the transition of CC&R enforcement from the Property Owners and Residents Association to RCSCW. PORA had conducted CC&R enforcement under contract with RCSCW for several years, and RCSCW cancelled that contract and took over enforcement, July 1.

Jim Young, governing board member, is chairman of the new committee. Jame Riley, RCSCW recreation activities manager, leads a staff of three part-time people to investigate complaints and take appropriate action.

 

 

 

 

