Meet Your Surprise Neighbor: Melissa Toscano

Town/Neighborhood: Surprise Farms

What is your title/occupation? Preschool Program Manager

What school or department do you work/volunteer at? Growing Minds Preschool

How long have you worked here? I have been with Growing Minds Preschool since opening day and have worked in education for 24 years.

What are you excited about on your campus/in your department and why? I am really excited to be a part of such a beautiful Early Childhood Education Center for our community. This school will make lifelong learners out of our children. We have an amazing and dedicated group of educators here at Growing Minds Preschool.

What do you like most about living here? Surprise has an amazing community feel about it, and I am so happy to raise my children in this community.

What changes would you like to see in this area? I have had the opportunity to watch the community grow, and I really just enjoy watching it blossom.

Favorite community cause and why? The City of Surprise Summer Youth Employment Program. It gives our youth the opportunity for Professional Development Training as our students work as interns.

When and why you moved here? I was looking for a great community to raise my children.

Where you lived prior to moving? Glendale.

Who is in your family? Myself, my husband and eight children.

What do you like most about your job? Working with children, families, and an amazing team of educators.

If you could pick another occupation, what would it be? Education has been my passion from Day 1, so I will be staying in education.

What are your interests and hobbies? Spending time with family. If it involves family and community you can count me in.

Describe one of the happiest moments in your life: There are so many. Every moment of every day brings me joy. Yes, even the tough or challenging moments end up happy moments for me because when you reflect on them they are priceless learning opportunities.

What is your best and worst habit? My best habit is taking the time to find the good in everything. My worst habit is not taking enough time to rest.

What traits do you admire in others? Happiness; being understanding; loving life; respectful; compassionate; hardworking. I also greatly admire people that have been faced with challenges that find ways and the strength to pull themselves out of it.

Who is a person that inspires you and why? I am inspired by many individuals. As you sit back and hear the stories behind everyone’s life story you come in contact with, the stories are always very impactful and the knowledge that you gain is out of this world.

What is your guiding philosophy? To love unconditionally and find the good in everything. We are all humans and none of us will ever be perfect, but we need to appreciate everyone for who they are and what they bring to this world.

What is your advice for today’s youth? Believe and succeed. You can accomplish anything you set out to do. Never give up. You will face struggles in life that might bring you down but those struggles will never last forever.