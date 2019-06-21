Meet Your Surprise Neighbor: Kara Poling

Name: Kara Poling

Town/Neighborhood: Surprise

What is your title/occupation? Community Liaison

What school or department do you work/volunteer at? Dysart Community Education. I am also a liaison for the Dysart Education Foundation.

How long have you worked here? Four months

What do you like most about your job? The connection with the community is the heart of my job. I enjoy interaction between the district, the Dysart Education Foundation, businesses, and community partners to find ways to make our community stronger.

What are you excited about on your campus/in your department and why? Dysart Community Education is growing and changing. Growing Minds Preschool is opening in July along with driver’s education courses and enrichment classes for youth and adults. The recent Festival of the Arts was an extraordinary event showcasing arts in the district and community partnerships. I am looking forward to next year’s festival.

What do you like most about living here? Arizona is a beautiful state with so much to see. It only takes a short day trip to be in cooler temps and pine trees. Our mild winters, breathtaking sunsets and summer monsoons are what makes Arizona feel like home.

What changes would you like to see in this area? I would love to see more entertainment opportunities in the West Valley such as Broadway shows, performing artists, and signature events for our community. We are working to make that dream a reality.

Favorite community cause and why? The Dysart Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization supporting education in the Dysart community. Their volunteers raise funds for teacher mini-grants and college scholarships, enriching student learning and supporting higher education. Learn more at www.defweb.org, or follow them on Facebook.

When and why you moved here? Our family moved to Surprise in 2014 for my husband’s work.

Where you lived prior to moving? We’ve lived throughout southeastern Arizona including Tucson, Sierra Vista and Rio Rico.

Who is in your family? My amazing husband and four beautiful children.

If you could pick another occupation, what would it be? I love adventure and helping others grow, so skydiving instructor definitely tops my list.

What are your interests and hobbies? Watching historical fiction, cooking, crafting and learning new things, but if you ask my children, they’d say I’m boring.

Describe one of the happiest moments in your life: Key moments in my life include getting married, having children, graduations and spending time with family.

What is your best and worst habit? I’m a list-maker and organizer, but I can get bogged down in the details.

What traits do you admire in others? Honesty, integrity, and kindness.

Who is a person that inspires you and why? Kathie Lee Gifford. She is genuine, kind and compassionate. Her faith is a beacon for her life, and she doesn’t let fame inflate her ego.

What is your guiding philosophy? Love God and love others.

What is your advice for today’s youth? Invest in yourself, your faith, family and friends.