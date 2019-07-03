MCSO back to school drive

News

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the District 3 office, 13063 West Bell Road, will assist the students of Aguila Elementary School in obtaining much needed school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Throughout the month of July, District 3 personnel will be collecting various school supplies to include, backpacks, notebooks, pencils, glue, etc.

The town of Aguila is  a rural farming community in the northwest part of District 3’s jurisdiction, about 60 miles northwest of Sun City West.

Capt. Frank McWilliams, MCSO District 3 commander, said the District 3 offices is a designated collection point. However, if someone wishes to donate and can’t get to the station, he will gladly arrange to pick up any donations.

The phone number for MCSO District 3 is 602.876.1602.

