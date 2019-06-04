Maricopa County wants to know…

The Maricopa County Department of Health Services wants to know how you feel about things—not just a person’s health but many different topics that impact overall quality of life.

Every three years the department seeks this input from among the more than 4,000,000 people who live in the nation’s fourth largest county.

MCDHS staff said the questionnaire covers from opioids to food access and everything in between. The staff members want to discover what issues are keeping people awake at night and what would make Maricopa County a better place to live, learn, work, and play.

The survey is online, http://www.MaricopaHealthMatters.com,  and can be taken in less than ten minutes.



