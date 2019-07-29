Fewer houses for sale in Sun Cities

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The inventory of homes available for sale in the Sun Cities is lower than normal according to local real estate professionals.

This low supply can be a benefit for people selling their homes because the increased demand impacts sales prices. That also hampers buyers in paying prices as low as they would like, real estate agents are out their commissions and recreation centers may have lower income from the fees they get when homes are purchased.

Roger Hibline and his daughter, Brenda Ficoturo, are realtors with Caldwell Banker in Sun City West and have been selling real estate in the Sun Cities since 2012. Mr. Hibline said he retired to Arizona after selling homes in Hawaii for several years and he and his daughter have sold 180 homes in the past three years.

“The economy is strong and there is plenty of cash floating around,” he said. “I’ve also seen a lot of people getting rid of their homes for back east for the cash and staying longer in the community.”

Consistent health care is one of the reasons he said people are staying year-round.

Many of the homes are purchased by investors who rent them.

Ms. Ficoturo said there a many people who have credit or cash issues and rent is their only option.

There is some disagreement about whether this situation is short or long term.

Mr. Hibline said the situation is cyclical, but lower than normal.

Susan Ramsey, Ramsey Team/Keller Williams realtor, said one reason homes are in great demand in the Sun Cities is the baby boomer generation is providing what she described as the biggest buying power in the history of the United States.

““I think this going to be the new norm,” Ms. Ramsey said.

“Many of the boomers want to purchase the older homes in Sun City and modernize them.”

Baby boomers are defined as persons born between 1946 and 1964 and are retired or about to retire.

She added many of the homes were built in the 1960’s and never updated, and some were updated 25 years ago or longer. Younger people can purchase them and knock out walls, raise ceilings and modernize kitchens and bathrooms to make the houses more modern and desirable.

“I recently sold a home like this in just four days,” Ms. Ramsey said.

Amenities

Both Mr. Hibline and Ms. Ramsey say homes in the Sun Cities offer many amenities not available in other new developments.

“The lots in the Sun Cities are much larger than newer developments,” Ms. Ramsey said. “Pricing in the Sun Cities is also more affordable compared to new developments.”

Mr. Hibline and Ms. Ramsey both praised the many clubs and recreation facilities available to residents in the Sun Cities, saying they offer a lifestyle many people want.

“Some of my clients are people who lived elsewhere in Arizona,” Ms. Ramsey said, and they move to the Sun Cities for all the available activities.

The demand for condominiums is also great, according to Ms. Ramsey.

Many people don’t want to deal with lawns and upkeep anymore.

Biggest drawback, she said, is many only have one bathroom.

Association income impact

The Recreation Centers of Sun City and Recreation Centers of Sun City West receive fees each time a house is purchased in their community.

In Sun City it is called a Preservation Improvement Fee, and in Sun City West it is called the Asset Preservation Fee. The fee is $3,500 for each community.

Income from these fees is used to fund capital expenditures in the communities.

In the 12-month period June 2018-May 2019 Recreation Centers of Sun City received $7,421,692 in PIF Fees. During the same period the Recreation Centers of Sun City West received $4,658,590 in APF fees.

A marked drop in home sales could have an impact on each center’s ability to use capital funds as needed.

Katy O’Grady, Recreation Centers of Sun City West general services officer said that organization budgets their APFs conservatively based on years’ worth of trend data so they are not concerned at this time.

“Should there ever be a concern that sales are trending downward for a long period we can take a look at our capital spending, which is what the APF funds are for,” Ms. O’Grady said.

“Additionally, we have very health reserves, so we can weather a short downturn,” she added.

Hovnanian homes announced they will begin construction on 50 new homes in Sun City West in January 2020 with sales expected to begin in the fall of that year. Sale of those homes will provide an additional $175,000 in APF fees, plus additional annual membership fees from the new residents.