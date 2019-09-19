8 people vie to fill Montgomery’s term as Maricopa County Attorney

The Board of Supervisors gave those interested in the Maricopa County Attorney position until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit applications.Only eight applied.

Allister Adel, Lacy Cooper, Chris DeRose, Jon Eliason, Rodney Glassman, Gina Godbehere, John Kaites, and Rachel Mitchell — who is serving as interim county attorney — are in the running to be the top prosecutor for Arizona’s most populous county.

Click here to view completed application packets, provide comments, and learn about the Board of Supervisors’ process for appointing the next county attorney.

They are looking to replace the role left behind by Bill Montgomery, who was selected to replace Scott Bales on the Arizona Supreme Court.

Whoever is selected to become the next county attorney will serve until January 2021.

Ms. Mitchell, the interim attorney, stated on her application that she intends to run for the position in 2020, even if she is not appointed to serve the remainder of Mr. Montgomery’s term.