Easier access to Vistancia just over the bridge: Road widening on Happy Valley Parkway begins this summer

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

A major artery into the master-planned 7,100-acre Vistancia community is set for improvements to help traffic flow.

But first drivers will need to endure the construction needed to get there.

The city council approved a $19 million contract with Ames Construction to widen Happy Valley Parkway from Lake Pleasant Parkway to Loop 303.

The council also approved a contingency in the amount of $1 million to cover unforeseen conditions.

Funds will come from the Transportation Sales Tax Fund Contingency account.

Construction is expected to begin in August and be completed in fall 2020.

Councilwoman Bridget Binsbacher, who represents the area, said it is really fantastic the project is about to begin construction.

Improvements will include widening the road to three lanes in each direction from Lake Pleasant Parkway to Loop 303.

Under a separate contract, art components will be added to the Happy Valley Parkway Bridge leading to Loop 303 once widening is complete.

“To tell you the truth, I never thought I would be so excited about a bridge. But I really am because this is going to be such a tremendous improvement to the flow of traffic and getting in and out of the Vistancia community and the Mesquite District,” Ms. Binsbacher said. “And most importantly this truly was a lot of work and communication and outreach with the community and a lot of folks came to public meetings and weighed-in on what they needed, and that really contributed to this amazing design.”

Other upgrades will include improvements to the traffic stop at 115th Avenue, modification of the traffic sign at 100th Lane and a landscaped median, bike lanes, curb, gutter and sidewalk.

A part of this project is in Maricopa County, which is contributing $5 million to the project. The county land will eventually be annexed into Peoria.

Development and Engineering Director Adina Lund said most importantly the road will be wide enough for a street sweeper.

“One of our many complaints is that we need to be able to sweep the pathway to make it safe for all,” she said.

The bidding process included nine contractors, with bids ranging from $19.4million to $23.5 million.

Ms. Lund said the three lowest bids were all under $20 million.

She said Ames Construction has worked with the city before. Past projects include improvements to Lake Pleasant Parkway from Westwing to Loop 303, as well as Happy Valley Parkway from Terramar Boulevard to Lake Pleasant Parkway.

“They are very familiar with our aesthetics and they should do us proud,” Ms. Lund said.