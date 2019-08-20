Surprise City Center plans receiving warm reception

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

Diane Aden moved to Surprise eight years ago from the East Valley to start her realty business on the west side of Phoenix.

But whenever she brings in clients from out of state, they usually ask her about destinations such as Scottsdale and Gilbert — but not Surprise.

“They always say, ‘What’s in Surprise?’” Ms. Aden, 74, said. “Maybe now we will be able to bring them to places like this and say, ‘This is something unique that you’re probably not going to find somewhere else.’”

What’s Ms. Aden’s referring to are the City Center plans that developers are hoping will transform Surprise’s downtown into a place residents want to hang out — as well as draw in people from other Valley cities — because it’s a cool place to be.

This month, Scott Phillips of the Surprise Center Development Corporation, the owners of the land around the current City Center, continued a tour of the company’s plans to fill out development in the square mile that currently houses landmarks such as City Hall, Ottawa Universi-ty Arizona and the Community Lake.

Initial plans call for a potential upscale movie theater, amphitheater space, restaurants, a specialty grocer, residential units, vacation-rental-by-owner housing and even a resort.

Plus, a deal is in the works to build a housing facility for the Kansas City Royals, on Bullard Avenue just south of the one that’s under construction for its spring training mates, the Texas Rangers.

“They’ve been working real hard bringing people in here,” Surprise City Manager Mike Frazier said. “There’s a lot going on that people don’t know about yet. But really this is a starting point. One development starts another, and another, so I think the synergy that’s going to happen is going to be fantastic for the city as a whole and really for the residents.”

After first revealing the plans to the City Council in June, Mr. Phillips showed off his plans multiple times this month — including monthly meetup meetings for some of the councilmembers, the Planning and Zoning Commission and even the Arts and Cultural Advisory Commission.

And earlier this month the city and SCDC settled their long-running lawsuit battle, making it full-steam ahead for development on the centerpiece of the city.

“We are in a position now where the city and the landowners really want to cooperate rather than being adversaries,” Mayor Skip Hall said. “As you know we went through a lawsuit and that’s all done, so now in the spirit of cooperation we’re we need to work as partners just like we did with Ottawa University, which is a good deal for the city.”

What’s coming first

Development along Bullard Avenue, where most of the area’s infrastructure is already in place, is expected to be first in line.

“Between spring training, an eight-acre park, a library, the aquatic center, there’s a lot of in-vestment and we want to add to that,” Mr. Phillips said about the stretch of Bullard between Bell Road and Greenway Avenue. “Bullard Avenue is becoming the short-term destination, so we’re shifting our entertainment and restaurant focus over to the west side of the property.”

The biggest part of that development is a planned full-service movie theater, where customers can eat dinner and get a drink. Mr. Phillips said it’s too early to reveal who the company is negotiating with, but the two sides have been in talks about the space for three years.

“I love it because it’s getting built up to bring more people into Surprise,” said resident Nancy Rochester, 73.

Discussions with the theater owners include making one of the theaters enough to hold around 300 people to double as a performing arts venue that OUAZ could use.

“I’m glad I’m hearing something about a movie theater perhaps,” said T.J. Kuhn, 50, who has lived across the street from the City Center in Kingswood Park since 1999. “I just want some development going on around here. A little more of a local bar scene, eclectic restaurants, that kind of stuff. A little bit more to do and a little more entertainment.”

Across from the movie theater is a planned amphitheater, which would be used as a meeting space and an outdoor performing area.

“If we can do a series a performing arts venues with a couple of outdoor venues you have something that can turn into an event over time,” Mr. Phillips said. “What we wanted to do is really make that a real gathering place for people who are visiting the city, residents and people who are visiting for spring training. And rather than fight Bell Road traffic [after a game], they can say, ‘I’ll just stay here.’”

Walk to the water

And when they stay, Mr. Phillips is banking on a walkable downtown with shade and water features to help keep them coming back.

The highlight of the walkability plan is a long linear park that will run north of the current development. Two newly created lakes will be connected along the park, which will be about 150 feet wide.

“We envision things such as small amphitheaters, duck ponds, places where people can experience being in the city and get a refuge from whatever is happening,” Mr. Phillips said.

The water features will actually be part of the city’s recharging system. For every gallon that would get recharged on the property, the city can pump out 90% of that for drinking water.

“Instead of maintaining a bunch of wells [the city will] be maintaining a bunch of lakes,” Mr. Phillips said. “I think this is a point of pride for the city is water. There’s not a city that we do business with that does water better than Surprise.”

Streets are a big part of the master plan. Narrow roads with angled parking are designed to give the area more of a pedestrian and less of a vehicle feel. Plus, many sidewalks have a minimum width of 13 feet with some portions twice that.

“We want to accommodate lots of walkability and lots of shade on these streets,” Mr. Phillips said. “We want the whole thing to be walkable. We want students from OUAZ to feel very comfortable walking up to a future resort, walking up to restaurants and retail and having the shade and safety and lighting and all those things that you would want in a downtown.”

Resort to fun

The plans for a possible resort — which could be in a similar style to the Wigwam in Litchfield Park — is drawing big praise so far in community meetings.

“I think the resort idea is great because it brings lots of revenue, and especially if they have a conference area,” Ms. Aden said. “I’m hoping that between the college and whatever this resort is there will be opportunities for businesses to use the conference area.”

Mr. Phillips said the water idea is what’s exciting the undisclosed company that’s considering building a resort here — despite a tourism study the city commissioned earlier this year determined Surprise was not yet ready for a full resort.

“We had a great meeting with a resort group [this month] about how to create a true destination resort, even if it starts out slower,” Mr. Phillips said. “Water is a key element in that. I think we all know how magical water is in the desert.”

Art plans aren’t being left out either.

Since developers and architects are basically working with a clean slate on a piece of land the size of downtown Phoenix, the city’s Arts Commission is hoping to get involved early to help set the style for area.

“Initially, there was some consideration of the Arts Commission looking at a significant art in-stallation along Civic Center Drive, which would be fantastic,” Mr. Phillips said. “We’ve talked about people driving over the [future] bridge, there could be an installation that you can see it as you’re driving into the city. There is plenty of room long-term to do lots of different things.

Spirit awakening

OUAZ has been instrumental in the planning stages with the school expected to grow to 3,000 to 5,000 students over the next decade.

“In five to 10 years, this is going to look so different, especially when the university starts ex-panding,” said Rico West, whose family owns most of the remaining City Center land.

Ms. Aden said she’s already seeing a shift of more millennials buying homes in Surprise even before the college is at full capacity.

“Right now, there’s a high density of old folks like me,” Ms. Aden said. “I think you’ll be pulling in a lot of millennials.”

Much of the initial phase of OUAZ’s development is happening now and will be finished this year. The student union will open first in a few weeks, as well as the O’Dell Center for Athletics. Then in October, about 400 students will move on campus when the residence hall is completed.

“I just think it’s interesting that nobody has ever lived on this square mile yet,” said Surprise Economic Development Director Mike Hoover. “So, that will happen the first night [it opens] in October.”

The O’Dell Center, which is a joint facility between OUAZ and the city, will be used for more than just the Sprit basketball and volleyball teams. Mr. Hoover said a state-of-the-art lighting and sound system will allow the facility to hold multiple events like concerts and performances that could hold 3,000 or 4,000 people.

“It’s going to be working out the kinks on that building for a while because it’s so large and so new,” Mr. Hoover said. “All these facilities will be coming online at the same time.”

OUAZ also has 20 acres of city land to develop south of the current campus toward Greenway Road. Mr. Hoover said he expects the university to eventually construct additional athletic fields, other academic support buildings, administrative offices and more classrooms on the land the city received from SCDC in the litigation deal.

What’s next?

Now that the litigation is completely over, the city and SCDC said they’re confident the downtown plans will finally take shape after more than two decades of talking about it.

“Of course, we only play a role — SCDC owns the land —but it’s going to be an exciting time here,” Mr. Frazier said. “The downturn at least for now is behind us, and all the restrictions have been lifted, and we can do business. That’s what the difference is — we’re free to go, we’re free to move forward.”

Parking is still an issue to be decided, especially since some of the auxiliary spots that’s used for spring training games is now the site of the Rangers and future Royals facilities.

Mr. Phillips said it probably won’t be until next year when the company can start revealing what businesses and amenities are coming to the area.

But Mr. West said it’s clear the development trend is starting to move Surprise’s way.

“The East Valley is pretty much tapped out if you think about it,” Mr. West said. “You got a little bit of stuff in Mesa, and that’s about it. Chandler is almost at build out. Scottsdale is pretty much at build out. Mesa is almost there. Queen Creek is a little far.

“It’s time for out here.”

Jason Stone can be reached at 623-445-2805, on email at jstone@newszap.com or on Twitter at @thestonecave.