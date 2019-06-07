CCR enforcement transfer underway

The upcoming duty transfer of enforcing covenants, conditions and restrictions from the Property Owners and Resident Association of Sun City West to the Recreation Centers of Sun City West appears to be working well.

PORA responded to CC&R complaints for several years, through a contract with the RCSCW. The rec centers opted to take back the enforcement duty starting July 1.

All open files from the PORA investigation will be given to the RCSCW which will follow through, according to Katy O’Grady, RCSCW general services officer.

Ms. O’Grady said RCSCW has hired three part time people, which is the same number employed by PORA. One of the PORA CC&R enforcement employees will be transferring to RCSCW, and another PORA employee will take a different duty. PORA had one vacancy in the department when the announcement of transferring enforcement was made.