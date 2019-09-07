Cactus comes through in dramatic game at Ironwood

Steve Stockmar

Few moments will test a team better than fourth-quarter fourth-down situations in a tight ballgame.

The Cactus Cobras faced two in the final five minutes of regulation Friday night down the road at Ironwood.

They got burned by the first. They rode the second to victory.

On a night defined by high drama in the final quarter, the Cobras – 4A quarterfinalists the past three years running – made the trip of fewer than two miles to face the 5A Ironwood Eagles a memorable one in their 28-20 win before a packed house in Glendale.

Most of the night’s scoring came in a first half that left Cactus ahead 20-14 at the break. After that, a scoreless third period featured a punt and two turnovers-on-downs.

The first critical decision was looming.

Clinging to that same six-point lead with 5:26 left in regulation, Cactus faced a fourth and 5 at its own 46-yard line. Cobra head coach Joseph Ortiz elected to gamble.

But Cactus’ pass play over the middle fell incomplete, allowing the Eagles to take over with the ball in Cobra territory with 5:22 left to play and trailing by just six.

“I have to be me. And being me is going for it and aggressive and trusting in these kids to get the job done,” Ortiz would say afterward.

On the very next play Ironwood junior quarterback William Haskell uncorked a bullet across the middle that found a sprinting senior wideout Nate Guzman in stride for a 40-yard pass play that set up shop with a first and goal at the Cobra 6.

Two plays later, Haskell, scrambling to his right, found senior receiver Kyren Bowman alone in the right corner of the end zone to tie the game 20-20; where it would stay after the failed extra-point kick attempt.

On the next series, which started on their own 20, the Cobras made quick work of the field and the play clock to amble their way to a critical fourth and 2 at the Ironwood 12-yard line with just 46 seconds left.

Neither side was kicking the ball well on the night, so a field goal wasn’t a gimmie.

Ortiz again rolled the dice on a major fourth down call.

Senior running back Anthony Flores, who rushed for 109 of his 180 yards in the second half, took his 10th carry of the fourth quarter right up the middle as he’d done plenty on a night he would rush 36 times overall. Flores picked up the first down, and gave Cactus a first and goal at the Ironwood 4-yard line with 40 ticks left on the clock.

“Last fourth down conversion (attempt) I let us down, that’s my bad,” Flores said. “I came back next series and gave it my all. Especially my O-line blocking. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

On the very next play, Ortiz busted through to the end zone for what held up to be the game-winner. Senior quarterback Conner Cordts hooked up with wideout Justin Gomez on the ensuing 2-point conversion for good measure

.“We huddled up; we knew we were gonna run 17-zone,” Cordts said of the critical fourth-down call. “It’s our run play, and we were just like ‘offensive line, give it your all, give it your all. This play is gonna define the game.’”

The wild sequence capped a night both teams looked evenly matched and made some big plays. Cordts finished with a touchdown pass and two rushing TDs, and his fellow 6-foot-3 QB, Haskell, was stellar, completing 11-of-14 for 188 yards and a touchdown, including going 6-of-7 for 95 yards in the fourth period alone.

“We never want to say that a loss is good because we don’t want to put one in the loss column, but to go out and make so many mistakes and put our guys in a hard spot; that’s a really good football team over there and they’re coached really well,” Ironwood coach Chris Rizzo said. “We’ve got to tackle a little better. (But) there’s a lot of good stuff to hang our hat on.”

Cactus, now 2-0 on the young season, returns home next week for a Friday the 13th matchup with Estrella Foothills, which slipped to 1-2 Friday night with a loss to Poston Butte.

Ironwood, at 1-1, travels to face 1-1 Camelback

