Budget and Finance group begins annual process

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West Budget and Finance Committee conducted its first meeting of the year Sept. 3.

Much of the meeting was involved in bringing the members up-to-date with polices, procedures and where the accounts stood.

There are seven members on the committee, four of which are new –Marshall Adams, John Hobold, Martha Sargent and Shar Odya. George Kuchtyak, RCSCW governing board vice president sits on committee, as does Ronnie Hoover, who served on the committee several years ago as well as serving as governing board treasurer and board president.

Mr. Connor was appointed to the board last spring to fill a board vacancy due to a resignation. He was elected treasurer by other governing board member April 25,and assumed office July 1.

There have been several unusual changes to the RCSCW financial operations in the past year. Longtime chief financial officer Tony Struck resigned to take a new position. Mr. Struck left in September and Ken Gunville was hired to replace him. Mr. Gunville started in September but was no longer employed by RCSCW by early March Tim DeAngelo, RCSCW accounting manager, served as interim CFO until Peter Finelli was hired and began those duties in May.

Barbara Senefeld also resigned her position on the governing board and chairwoman of the budget and finance committee in February. Bryan Walus, governing board vice-president, agreed to change positions and served as treasurer and budget and finance committee chairman during the process of forming the 2019-20 budget. Mr. Walus continues to serve on the governing board and is coordinating a massive reorganization of the organization’s bylaws.

Much of the meeting involved Mr. Finelli and Mr. DeAngelo briefing the members on the current financial status and how the finance department operates.

A regular duty of committee members is to go over monthly financial statements and recommend to the governing board whether the report should be approved.

Mr. Connor asked board members to suggest ideas for committee goals.

Marth Sargent suggested one or two public presentations to the members during the year. Mr. Connor said he had been in contact with Katy O’Grady, RCSCW general services officer, to put regular reports in the RCSCW newsletter.

Ms. Hoover, committee member, said the committee did several public presentations in 2004, and they were well received.

Mr. Kuchtyak, governing board vice president and committee member, said that about three-fourths of the community has changed during that past 15 years and it would be a good idea to revive more intense communication.

Mr. Connor said the group would continue the goal-setting conversation at the next meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Some of the committee members commented about how they appreciated the way the information was presented to the committee. One person in the audience was also impressed.

Bill Messersmith and his wife moved to Sun City West from Cathedral City, California, in April. He said he attended the committee’s Sept.3 meeting to try and learn more about how the community operated and was very impressed with way the financial operations were presented.

“I am appreciative of the knowledge that is being shared. I’m new, that’s why I’m here,” he said.