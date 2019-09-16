Board hears contractor fee appeal

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Contractors who consider it unfair for them to have to pay full asset preservation fees when they purchase, rehabilitate and resell houses a few times within a year, filed for an appeal hearing with the RCSCW governing board.

Staff members had determined that RCSCW rules required the payments.

Jim Sloan, Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board president, said a few times each year the board must sit as a hearing board when residents want to appeal a decision made by staff members.

Mr. Sloan said most of the cases involve asset preservation fees, and occasionally it involves covenants, conditions and restrictions. He said the board conducted about four hearings last year and has scheduled three to be conducted in September.

The people filing the appeal may request either a public or a closed hearing. One of those hearings conducted open and the other two were closed.

The board heard Sept. 10 an appeal from Ann and Martin Nienkiewicz, contractors, who make their living buying depressed houses, then refurbishing and selling them.

Sun City West is a good market for them, they said, because the other homes in the neighborhood are well cared for and the houses aren’t as old as some other communities.

All home buyers in Sun City West must pay an asset preservation fee of $3,500 to the Recreation Centers of Sun City West. That fee is used for capital improvements in the community.

There is one exception. If someone purchases a home in Sun City West as a primary residence, and then sells that home and purchases another home in the community within 12 months, and the new home serves as their primary residence, then the second APF payment is waived.

The RCSCW staff members determined Mr. and Ms. Nienkiewicz do not qualify for that exemption because they are not residents of the community, and therefore must pay the APF for every home they purchase.

The people who purchase the refurbished home must also pay the APF to the RCSCW.

“We’ve just finished our fourth home in Sun City West this year,” Ms. Nienkiewicz said. “That amounts to $14,000.”

She said they were asking the board for some sort of pro-ration for the APF fee since they only have possession of the homes for a few months.

After the hearing Mr. Sloan would not discuss the merits of the Nienkiewicz case.

“Our staff is pretty competent,” Mr. Sloan said,

Tim Hurley, governing board member, said it is the duty of the board to listen to all appeals, but to enforce and maintain all of the current RCSCW policies.

Although that hearing was public, the deliberations were in a closed session and the decision will not be announced publicly until the appellants receive a letter from the board, which Mr. Sloan said would probably take about a week.

All hearings conducted by the board are posted online on the RCSCW meeting page as executive sessions and are indicated as open or closed.

Reporter Roger Ball can be contacted at rball@newszap.com or 623-876-2523.