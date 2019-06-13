APS halts disconnection of power for residents behind on payments

Customers who are behind on paying their energy bills for the largest provider of electricity in Arizona will have a little more time to catch up without a stop in service.

Arizona Public Service announced Thursday that it will temporarily suspend disconnections for residential customers who are behind on their payments as it launches a review of its disconnection policies.

In a statement, APS said the decision was driven by multiple factors, including recent public comments at Arizona Corporation Commission Open Meetings and conversations with community stakeholders about customer care and safety; the onset of summer heat; and reports of a 2018 customer death in which heat may have been a contributing factor after electricity service was disconnected.

According to the Phoenix New Times, that customer was Sun City West resident Stephanie Pullman, 72. She had been mailed a warning letter in August 2018, telling her she owed $176.84 and had five days to fully pay it. She only paid $125, according to the New Times report. Two days after that, her electricity was cut off for not having paid the leftover $51.84.

On the website for the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner, Ms. Pullman’s date of death is listed as Sept. 14, 2018. However, the exact date is not known. In the New Times report, Ms. Pullman’s daughter last spoke with her Sept. 5.

The primary cause of Ms. Pullman’s death was listed as arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Contributory causes of environmental heat exposure and diabetes were listed.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the customer,” APS stated in a release. “The safety of our fellow Arizonans is our top priority. We want all our customers to stay connected, especially during the summer.”

APS and Chief Customer Officer Stacey Derstine released a brief video on Twitter addressing the reports.

Last year, 182 people in Maricopa County died of environmental heat exposure, the Department of Public Health stated last week.

Over the next 30 days, APS will conduct a thorough review of its disconnection policies. A group of community organizations, advocates for limited-income customers and other public agencies are working together on best options to help customers keep their service connected.

However, customers will still be billed for energy usage during the suspension of disconnections, and are responsible for paying their bills in a timely manner.

APS offers multiple assistance programs including payment arrangements, due-date extensions and bill support programs. Customers also have the option of may picking a preferred due date, setting up auto payment or enrolling in the Safety Net program, a resource for customers who may need extra help with bill reminders.

Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays, customers can call 602-371-7171 in the Phoenix area or 800-253-9405 outside, as well as go to aps.com for more information.

APS serves about 1.2 million retail and residential customers in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties.