Another library book sale coming up
The Friends of the R.H. Johnson Library will be holding a summer book sale from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Social Hall of the R.H. Johnson Recreation Center, 19803 R.H. Johnson Boulevard.
Donations for the book sale are also accepted and can be dropped off at the R.H. Johnson Library during regular library hours 9 a.m. -4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 13801 W. Meeker Blvd.
All proceeds of the sale go directly towards purchasing new items for the library.
