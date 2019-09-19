Abrazo West Campus hospital staff honors EMS heroes

Abrazo West Campus honored local Emergency Medical Services personnel for heroic work during its annual EMS Heroes awards luncheon on the hospital campus.

“As a Level 1 Trauma Center, the Abrazo West Campus serves the West Valley and patients from as far away as the Arizona/California border,” said Abrazo West CEO Christina Oh. “It is absolutely our privilege to recognize the first responders who are on the front lines of medical emergencies in our community.”

Award winners include:

Goodyear Fire Department received the Community Action Award, which honors an Emergency Medical Service provider or individual active in providing EMS care, local public education or injury prevention training for the community. Award recipients have formed positive community and local hospital relationships. They exemplify outstanding professionalism, leadership, dedication to duty, and service to the community.

Buckeye Fire-Medical-Rescue and Buckeye Valley Fire District received the Clinical Excellence Award for an individual or agency that demonstrates commitment to the principles of quality improvement, customer service, and excellence in EMS. The winner significant demonstrated professionalism in the performance of his/hers duties. The person or group has personally or organizationally improved the quality of patient care to the community.

Avondale Fire & Medical, Tolleson Fire Department, Phoenix Fire Department and American Medical Response received the Siren Award. The award recognizes a team of individuals from one or multiple agencies who performed exceptional or heroic actions and exemplary teamwork in saving or attempting to save the life of another.

Gila Bend Fire Department and Air Methods Careflight 381 earned the Lifesaving Award for an outstanding call/incident/rescue by EMS personnel for a lifesaving act in which quick thinking, fast action, and heroism were demonstrated. They have made a positive change in the life of others through their professionalism and lifesaving efforts.

“Our community Emergency Medical Service providers are vital links in the life-saving teams who care for sick and injured patients in their most vulnerable moments,” Ms. Oh said. “It is truly an honor to see our hospital staff and these local EMS heroes working side-by-side to provide life-saving care for our loved ones, friends and neighbors.”

Abrazo West Campus is a state Level I trauma center and a teaching hospital, with doctors from Abrazo’s general surgery and internal medicine residency programs completing rotations through the trauma center, working alongside emergency and trauma care physicians.

The hospital’s trauma center recently marked its fifth anniversary, with critically injured patients from across southwestern Arizona being transported for treatment at Abrazo West.

Editor’s Note: Information provided by Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear.