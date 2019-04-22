A ROCK BEHIND THE PLATE: Snodgrass finishing Sunrise Mountain career as heart of program

Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

Give a fan control of a baseball team and that fan is likely to go after a slugger and an ace with velocity near 100 mph.

A coach is likely to add a catcher who can call a game, gun down runners and hit with some pop to that short list.

Sunrise Mountain coach Michael Deardoff inherited two in one when he arrived in north Peoria from Kellis. Senior Ethan Snodgrass is his rock behind the plate and at the plate.

“It’s kind of irreplaceable, having a field general like that who can command his pitching staff, commands his infielders. It’s one of those positions where, if you don’t have a strong guy, it’s a glaring weakness for you. He’s outstanding and very steady,” Deardoff said.

Snodgrass has been the Mustangs’ bedrock for three seasons. He led the 2017 team with a .479 average, three home runs and 25 RBI — tied for the team lead in that area with senior Kody Decker.

He credited his predecessor for getting him ready.

“My freshman year Lucas Wall was a great mentor for me. He talked to me a lot about leadership and what it took. I loved playing every day and getting to build that bond,” Snodgrass said.

Last year, in what turned out to be Eric Gardner’s final season as coach before retiring, Snodgrass stayed at No. 4 in the order. He combined with seniors Tyler Pruitt and Troy Balko for one of Sunrise Mountain’s most potent lineups.

The Mustangs pushed defending champion Nogales to the brink with a berth in the 4A finals on the line before losing 6-5 in nine innings. The Apaches claimed another 4A title.

Snodgrass said this near miss and trying too hard to “make up” for it was more of a culprit for this year’s 4-4 start than the program’s move up to 5A or the coaching change.

“I think everybody was pressing hard because of last year. You want to get back to where you were,” Snodgrass said.

Now the team is back on track at 17-9 entering the final game of the season today against Horizon and likely to take part in a 5A play in game Wednesday.

Snodgrass said Deardoff’s consistent, steady approach was a major factor in the Mustangs’ return to form this season.

“We love Deardoff. I think the biggest thing for him is it’s all about teammates and family,” Snodgrass said.

Along with fellow senior Caleb Thomason, Snodgrass is the backbone of the lineup.

Snodgrass is batting .455 with three home runs and 21 RBI, while Thomason is .441 with 21 RBIs.

The catcher leads his squad in on base percentage and slugging percentage. He also sports a .993 fielding percentage.

“You can’t have a good team without a good catcher,” Deardoff said. “He works hard and it super consistent. He’s a good kid — everything a coach would want.”

Yavapai College is getting a good catcher next year. Snodgrass signed with the state’s premier community college pipeline shortly after his visit to Prescott.

“They’re a great team. When I went up there I loved the coaching staff and the campus. All the players were really nice. I felt really at home there. And I knew my friend Amari Bartee was thinking about going there so I have someone I know,” Snodgrass said.

Next year the Snodgrass catching connection shifts completely to the Mustangs softball diamond. Sawyer Snodgrass moved into the Sunrise Mountain softball starting lineup this year as its full time catcher.

Before that phase of life and baseball, Ethan Snodgrass wants to add to the memories he’s already made through this program.

“One of my fondest memories was the California trip my sophomore year. And being around these guys that are going to be friends that last a lifetime — that’s the best thing for me,” Snodgrass said.