15th Avenue bridge over Loop 101 to close until late 2020

The 15th Avenue bridge over Loop 101 in north Phoenix will be closed until late next year starting July 8 for improvements that are part of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s ongoing freeway widening project.

Crews will be making changes to the bridge to allow room for new freeway lanes under the structure.

Drivers should plan on using alternate routes while the following closures are scheduled:

The 15th Avenue bridge over Loop 101 will be closed in both directions between the freeway’s frontage roads from 9 p.m. Monday, July 8 to late 2020. Drivers should consider alternate routes, including 7th and 19th avenues, while the bridge is closed.

Scottsdale Road will be closed in both directions overnight between Mayo Boulevard and the Loop 101 westbound frontage road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (July 8-11). Drivers should consider alternate routes, including Hayden Road or Pima Road/Princess Drive, while the nightly closures of Scottsdale Road are in place.

The Loop 101 Pima Freeway Improvement Project is adding new travel lanes in areas along 13 miles of the freeway between Interstate 17 in north Phoenix and Pima Road/Princess Drive in north Scottsdale.

The project started in February and is scheduled for completion in early 2021. Information about the Loop 101 improvements in the north Valley is available.