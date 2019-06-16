Phoenix police chief apologizes to family over incident

byAssociated Press16 June 2019 18:11-04:00

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix’s police chief has publicly apologized to members of a family at whom police officers pointed guns and yelled profanities while responding to a report of shoplifting.

The parents say their 4-year-old daughter had stolen a doll from the store, unbeknownst to them. They have filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations by police officers.

A video released Friday shows police officers pointing guns and yelling profane commands to a father and a pregnant woman holding a baby.

Police Chief Jeri Williams apologized to the family, community and public on Sunday at Phoenix TV station KTVK.

Williams added that an internal investigation is underway into the incident from late last month.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego posted an apology to the family on Twitter on Saturday.

