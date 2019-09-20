Oklahoma man gets no-parole life sentence for killing deputy

byAssociated Press20 September 2019 18:40-04:00

GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) — A man who narrowly avoided the death penalty for the shooting death of an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy has been formally sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A judge on Friday sentenced Nathan LeForce to life in prison without parole for the 2017 killing of Logan County Deputy David Wade, who was trying to serve an eviction notice at a home near Mulhall. LeForce also was sentenced to 30 and 37 years, respectively, for larceny of a vehicle and armed robbery.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty. But District Attorney Laura Thomas said one of the 12 jurors in the case refused to agree to a death sentence.

Under Oklahoma law, a defendant cannot be sentenced to death unless a jury reaches a unanimous verdict on the sentence.

