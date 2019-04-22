Officers responding to call find 4 bodies inside Texas home

byAssociated Press22 April 2019 15:54-04:00

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say officers who responded to a phone call from a home have found four bodies inside the residence in what authorities are describing as “an isolated incident.”

Fort Worth police say officers discovered the bodies Monday at the home in a residential neighborhood with an elementary school nearby in the northern part of the city.

Investigators have not released any other details, including the manner of death.

Police indicated that there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

