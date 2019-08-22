New Galveston fire station latest recovery from Ike in 2008

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Galveston, Texas, has a new main fire station as recovery continues since Hurricane Ike swamped parts of the city in 2008.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the $9.6 million Fire Station No. 1 was one of the last large projects funded by Ike disaster relief money. Construction continues on a public works building and a wastewater treatment plant.

Visitors on Wednesday toured the nearly 28,000-square-foot (2,600-square-meter) fire station. The base is 11 feet (3.35 meters) above ground level.

Fire Chief Mike Wisko says the station was reinforced to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. Forecasters say such storms include winds of at least 157 mph (250 kph).

All six Galveston fire stations were damaged by Ike, with winds of 110 mph (177 kph) and a 15-foot (4.6-meter) storm surge.

