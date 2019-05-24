Manslaughter charge dropped against officer in Florida

byAssociated Press24 May 2019 17:48-04:00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in Florida have decided to drop a manslaughter charge against a police officer a week after a grand jury indicted him.

The state attorney’s office in Orlando said in a statement Friday that prosecutors had decided not to pursue charges against Officer Anthony Wongshue.

Wongshue was arrested last week on a manslaughter charge after the grand jury’s indictment.

Authorities say Wongshue and another officer were investigating a crash at an Orlando shopping plaza when they were told about a shoplifting by a group of people last year.

Authorities say Wongshue and the officer fired at one of the suspects, Juan Silva, as he drove away, killing him.

The other officer was cleared in the shooting.

