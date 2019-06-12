Little Rock police to overhaul no-knock drug raid policies

by , –

(AP) — The Little Rock Police Department says it’s overhauling policies for obtaining no-knock warrants in drug raids, eight months after a man alleged officers blasted down his door and raided his apartment without probable cause.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey said at a news conference Wednesday that the department will now refer to a threat assessment guide to help determine whether a no-knock warrant is reasonable.

He said he will personally review all affidavits and threat assessments after the warrants are served and that the department will more thoroughly vet confidential informants.

In October, Roderick Talley said he was suing the department and the city, alleging the police lied to obtain a no-knock warrant and used similar, boiler-plate language on dozens of other warrants.