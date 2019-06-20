Increased bond sought for man who had human torso in car

byAssociated Press20 June 2019 13:07-04:00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee prosecutor is seeking to “revoke or substantially increase” the bond for a man who had the upper half of a human torso in his vehicle when he was arrested.

News outlets report Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen filed a motion saying 29-year-old Dorrae Debrice Johnson is “a continuing threat to the community” due to his repeated refusal to obey laws.

Records show Johnson has been charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license 12 times since 2009 and that he was released from jail Tuesday after making bond of $76,000.

Johnson was charged Sunday with vehicular homicide and driving with a revoked license. According to court records, officers think Johnson veered off the road and hit the man on a sidewalk while fleeing from a traffic stop.

