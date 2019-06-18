Florida officer guilty of negligence for shooting caretaker

Nation

Florida officer guilty of negligence for shooting caretaker

byAssociated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida police officer has been found guilty of culpable negligence for shooting at a severely autistic man and wounding the man’s caretaker.

News outlets report North Miami police Officer Jonathan Aledda was found not guilty Monday of attempted manslaughter. Arnaldo Rios Soto fled his group home in 2016 with a shiny silver toy truck. A passerby reported a possibly armed man, and police soon surrounded Soto and caretaker Charles Kinsey.

Aledda says he thought Soto’s toy was a gun and Kinsey was being held hostage. Aledda then fired his rifle at Soto, striking Kinsey while he lay in the street and begged police not to shoot. Officers testified radio communication clarified the toy wasn’t a gun.

Aledda’s initial trial was declared a mistrial. Kinsey is suing the city.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.