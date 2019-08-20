Chinese woman accused of Mar-a-Lago trespass angers judge

by By TERRY SPENCER , Associated Press20 August 2019 16:17-04:00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese woman accused of trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents will be tried by a jury after frustrating the federal judge hearing her case.

Yujing Zhang is acting as her own attorney but repeatedly did not answer Judge Roy Altman’s questions Tuesday, including when he asked if she’d considered a prosecution suggestion that he decide her guilt or innocence.

This frustrated Altman, who accused her of “playing games.” He did the same at another pretrial hearing last week.

The 33-year-old Shanghai business consultant was arrested March 30 at Mar-a-Lago. Prosecutors say she falsely told a Secret Service agent she was there to swim. Prosecutors say Zhang was carrying a computer, cellphones and other electronics, but isn’t charged with espionage.

Her trial is scheduled Sept. 3.

