Bankrupt US coal company secures short-term funding

Nation

Bankrupt US coal company secures short-term funding

by – 20 July 2019 14:50-04:00

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A U.S. judge has approved funding to allow a bankrupt coal company to maintain basic operations for a few days.

U.S. District Judge Frank Volk in West Virginia approved $2.9 million in debtor-in-possession financing Friday from two lenders to Milton, West Virginia-based Blackjewel LLC.

The money in part will allow Blackjewel to pay about 140 employees who remain at work in West Virginia, Wyoming and elsewhere.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the move will give the company a bit more time to find additional financing.

Without a longer-term solution, the company may be forced to sell properties, including its closed Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Wyoming.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.