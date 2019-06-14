Ironwood High grad Raul Haro Jr. earns quarterly top sailor award

Keeping the warfighters and their families, past and present, ready and healthy, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Raul Haro Jr., of Phoenix, and assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Branch Health Clinic Everett, was recently selected as his command’s Sailor of the Quarter.

He was selected for his efforts as part of the Navy’s ready medical force, ensuring military personnel are a medically ready force by providing medical, as well as dental, care to those in need.

Mr. Haro is a 2014 graduate of Ironwood High School in Glendale and is currently enrolled in American Military University.

After attending Navy Hospital Corps school, followed by Dental Assistant school and Field Medical Training Battalion, Mr. Haro’s first Navy assignment was with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, part of the 1st Marine Logistic Group at Camp Pendleton, California.

His time with CLB-11 was rooted in his initial interest of pursuing a career in the Navy, and Navy Medicine in particular.

“The opportunity to serve the Marine Corps was what made me interested in Navy Medicine,” Mr. Haro explained, adding his most memorable time so far has been deploying with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit to the Indo-Pacific and Central Command regions to varied locations like Djibouti on the Horn of Africa and Malaysia in southeast Asia.

“The relationship made with my Marines and other sailors all during that times really formed a tight bond. That was a great experience,” Mr. Haro stated, adding Navy Medicine has taken him “physically to various locations around the world, and mentally prepared me for a long career.”

He counts the best part about his career so far is coming across individuals who have inspired him to be better. The most challenging aspect has been taking on new responsibilities. Handling his daily duties and providing support for patient-centered care have him ambitiously working to enhance his career.

Navy Medicine has a renewed emphasis on readiness and will continue to rely on Mr. Haro and other hospital corpsman to support that goal.

“By training and preparing my shipmates for operational billets,” he said. “Also, by helping increase operational dental readiness to ensure the warfighters are ready.”