F-35 squadrons to Luke AFB are delayed

Fifth and sixth units won’t arrive until 2022 and 2026

By Chris Caraveo

Independent Newsmedia

The additions of two F-35 squadrons at Luke Air Force Base will be delayed as the U.S. Air Force continues to mete out specific spots to house outgoing F-16 units.

Earlier this week, U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08) announced the Air Force assured her in a letter that Luke AFB will receive all six F-35A Fighter Training Squadrons as promised.

The announcement follows answers to a letter sent in May from Ms. Lesko, Senators Martha McSally (R-AZ) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and their state House colleagues, to U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. The letter requested more information on the delay of two squadrons to Luke AFB.

Last month, Ms. Wilson personally called Ms. Lesko to inform her of a basing decision approving Eglin Air Force Base in western Florida as the preferred alternative to house one of the F-35A squadrons, rather than Luke AFB.

In a June 3 response to Ms. Lesko’s letter, Acting Secretary Matthew P. Donovan stated, “the Air Force is fully committed to bedding down six F-35A squadrons at Luke AFB.”

The other four are the 61st, 62nd and 63rd, and 308th Fighter Squadrons, which are fully operational at Luke AFB. However, the 308th Fighter Squadron is currently operating with support from the 62nd as it gains all its required personnel and equipment. It is expected to begin independent operations this summer.

The delay of the fifth and sixth F-35A squadrons at Luke AFB is to ensure the base has adequate capacity to absorb an increase of pilot graduates from Undergraduate Pilot Training, and to maximize F-16 fighter pilot production to mitigate the current pilot shortfall.

According to Mr. Donovan’s response, the fifth squadron is delayed from Summer 2021 to Winter 2022/2023. The sixth is delayed from Fall 2022 to Summer 2026.

“The five (now four) year delay in the stand-up of Luke AFB’s sixth squadron is related to training demand,” Mr. Donovan stated. “The Air Force will flow F-35A aircraft into Luke’s fifth squadron to meet both USAF and Partner Nation training demand.

“This results in the fifth USAF F-35A squadron stand up to begin in late 2022/early 2023 and finish in 2025. The sixth squadron stand-up is planned to begin in 2026 and be completed in 2028 to meet USAF training demand.”

Becky Heyse, chief of public affairs for the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke AFB, said they expect a total of 48 F-35As to arrive with the last two squadrons.

However, with the Air Force increasing its Undergraduate Pilot Training, there is a need to keep F-16 Formal Training Unit squadrons at Luke AFB to absorb new student pilot graduates.

“We continue to train F-35 and F-16 pilots,” Ms. Heyse told the Daily News-Sun. “The 18-month delay of the arrival of our 5th F-35 training squadron will allow the Air Force to continue F-35 and F-16 pilot training that is critical to increasing pilot production to help ease the Air Force pilot shortage crisis.”

In addition, Mr. Donovan said the delay of the fifth squadron is necessary to remain below the Environmental Impact Statement Record of Decision limits. The Air Force must remain within the 170 total aircraft limit at Luke AFB imposed by the decision while maintaining F-16 pilot production.

While dependent on funding, the U.S. Air Force states it is fully committed to implementing six F-35A squadrons and maintaining 26 F-16s at Luke AFB. The Air Force needs this amount of F-35A pilot production capacity to meet operational F-35A unit requirements based on total buy, Mr. Donovan’s response states.

Luke AFB currently has a total of 167 primary assigned aircrafts — 89 F-35s and 78 F-16s. Mr. Donovan said there will be variations in the numbers of F-16 and F-35A aircraft as the Air Force manages the increase in numbers of F-35As while reducing the numbers of F-16s. However, it expects to maintain that number of aircraft.

Ms. Lesko asked whether the delay will result in the reduction of any personnel at Luke AFB in the short term. Mr. Donovan stated only small fluctuations in personnel are anticipated during the transition from F-16s to F-35As.

In 2020 and 2023, some F-16 units will need to relocate to remain under the maximum 170 aircraft limit.

There is a proposed $8.3 million parking apron project in Fiscal Year 2021 that will better prepare the aprons at Luke AFB for the full scale of its F-35A mission and fleet. It is expected to be completed in about 18 months.

Ms. Heyse said the project will not affect F-35A arrivals and there are no other infrastructure issues or projects impacting the arrival of the fifth F-35A squadron to Luke AFB.

Officials are also collecting responses to a survey that will help Luke AFB plan for the addition of 2,324 military and civilian personnel by 2023.

The survey addresses housing, economic development, transportation, and education needs to create and implement an innovative and effective growth management plan for communities in the West Valley.

Including diverse perspectives will ensure the strategies position the base and the surrounding communities for success. The survey will remain open at https://tinyurl.com/LukeAFBCommunity until Wednesday, June 20. All responses are anonymous.

In May, Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) helped secure provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, providing support for Arizona’s military missions.

Among the provisions is an amendment providing $28 million to install threat emitters and maximize efficiency of Luke AFB’s F-35 mission. The base houses 70% of the world’s F-35 pilots using the Barry M. Goldwater Range. However, it needs the modernized threat emitters to simulate combat-like training conditions.

The bill also includes nearly $5.4 billion for 60 F-35A aircrafts — $1.1 billion above the President Donald Trump’s request — and $4.8 billion for a combined 12 F-35B and 22 F-35C aircrafts.

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program supports over 8,440 direct and indirect jobs in Arizona with an economic impact of more than $936.9 million statewide, according to a release.

F-35 pilot training began at Luke AFB over a year after the 56th Fighter Wing received its first F-35A in 2014. Pilots and maintainers from Australia, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan and Israel come to the Glendale base to train.

“Arizona plays a vital role in our national defense — providing training sites and the ability to deploy at a moment’s notice,” Ms. McSally stated.

“We must ensure our military has the right resources and equipment to execute. I am proud to have fought for and secured funding to maintain and enhance Arizona’s military installations and missions.”

The Daily News-Sun reached out to Ms. Lesko for her reaction to the letter but did not hear back by deadline.

Reporter Chris Caraveo can be reached at 623-876-2531 or ccaraveo@newszap.com. Follow on Twitter @ChrisCaraveo31.